OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As prices continue to rise, you may find yourself cutting back on certain necessities in order to make ends meet.

However, organizers say dental care should never be one of those items that you put off until later.

For the last 37 years, Comfort Dental has worked to provide free dental care to those in need for the annual “Comfort Dental Care Day.”

On Dec. 23, organizers say 130 Comfort Dental offices across 10 states will be offering free care to community members in need.

Treatments that will be available include cleanings, extractions, fillings, and other services that can be performed in one visit.

Organizers say for thousands of Americans, this may be their only opportunity to receive any dental care throughout the year.

In 2021 alone, Comfort Dental served more than 2,000 patients and donated $1.4 million in services.

The 2022 Comfort Dental Care Day will be held on Friday, Dec. 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at locations across the country.

The event is for all ages and patients are treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make sure that your local Comfort Dental is participating, call your local office.