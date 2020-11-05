Commander declares Public Health Emergency at Tinker AFB

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KFOR) – Tinker Installation Commander Col. Paul Filcek today declared a Public Health Emergency for the base as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Filcek cited the “increasing risk to force and risk to mission with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Oklahoma, the surrounding counties and Tinker AFB” as the reason behind the declaration, which will be in effect for at least the next 30 days.

The commander also said, effective immediately, 100% mask wear is mandatory indoors in all facilities.

There are two exceptions to the mask mandate: they are not required when alone in an office and not required if it interferes with mission or proper wear of mandated PPE.

“To be clear, a cubicle is not considered an office in this regard,” Filcek wrote in an email to Tinker leaders. “For cubicles, commanders and directors can determine when masks can be removed, but at a minimum, ‘present for duty’ members cannot be seated within 10 feet of each other without masks.”

The updated policy also states that facilities, where feasible, should continue or return to single-point entry.

For more details on the PHE or the public gathering policy, visit Tinker’s coronavirus info page.