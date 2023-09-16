OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The metro came together to support grieving families, this year a young teen was recognized during the memorial walk on Saturday.

“You never really get over the loss of your child,” said Dr. Stephanie Bills, Madeline Bills’ mother.

Dr. Bills said her life was forever changed in april.

Her daughter was brutally killed, but on what’ve been her 19th birthday, Dr. Bills was not alone.

“We call them angel dates or birth dates, anniversary dates of their deaths, you know, just happened to coincide,” said Sharon Ellington, The Compassionate Friends North OKC chapter leader.

Compassionate Friends is a local non-profit honoring the memory of Madeline and many other children gone far too soon.

“It’s a symbolic walk so we can bond together and share the love of our children together,” said Ellington.

Walking side by side with strangers, now connected by their support.

Madeline was supposed to play basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, but that changed when she was found dead in her home.

She had been strangled to death, her ex-boyfriend Chace Cook arrested in the case.

Her mother now walking to remember her unforgettable daughter who’s memory she fights to keep alive.

“To be a part of this event has been a critical part of our healing journey, to have advocacy for grief and especially when there’s such pain,” said Dr. Bills.

The Bills family started a memorial scholarship in their daughter’s name and they’re also raising money to give causes close to her heart.