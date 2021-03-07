Community helping Twin Lakes Fire Department rebuild

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Twin Lakes Fire Department was recently destroyed by a fire. They’re seeking help from the community to help rebuild.

“The reaction at first was just unbelief, how can that happen to a fire department?” Twin Lakes Fire Chief Mike Gilliam said about the fire. “We just never really would expect that to happen with us but you know most homeowners don’t expect it either.”

Officials say the cause was an ATV that recently had some mechanical work done.

The chief of Crescent Fire Department, which is nearby, says the fire was something they never expected.

“Initially when we got the call it was pretty much just shock, kind of a, ‘is that really what they said?’ kind of deal. We’re like, ‘wow,’ it’s kind of like the worst nightmare when you think about it when it comes to firefighters and stuff like that,” Crescent Fire Chief Grady Birtchfield said. “They’re kind of our cousins, they’re brothers at end of the day.”

The assistant chief of the Twin Lake Fire Department was the one who found the fire, and tried to save the equipment he could.

He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but they found something else.

“In the process we found that he had some blockage so had he not gone to the hospital, he probably would’ve had a massive heart attack,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam says rebuilding the fire station could take months. For now, they can still respond to fires that are close enough with loaner equipment, but nearby fire stations like Crescent are helping out.

Twin Lakes has a GoFundMe sent up with a goal of $500,000.

They’re also having a fundraiser event.

“We have some insurance, but it’s never enough and we know we’re going to be short,” Gilliam said.