Community holds vigil for Moore high school students who died because of hit & run crash

The Moore community comes together to honor two students who died from injuries they suffered in a hit and run on Monday.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A vigil was held at Moore High School Tuesday night to honor two teenagers who lost their lives in a deadly hit and run near campus.

Students, their parents, faculty and the community filled the high school gym during a night of prayer and song.

“It's a big dream, like maybe if we wake up tomorrow they may still be here type of thing?” one Moore student said.

It's a new reality setting in at Moore High School, and students mourn the loss of two of their own, Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez.

"Not only was she our friend, but it was someone who went to our school," a Moore student said. "She needed out support."

The two high schoolers were honored at Tuesday night's vigil.

Just 24 hours ago, it was a different scene outside the walls of Moore High.

Minutes after the afternoon bell, police say 57-year-old Max Townsend plowed his truck through a group of cross country runners. Six of them were hit, and Rachel died instantly.

Tuesday morning there was more heartache for Moore. School officials announced Yuridia didn't make it either.

“I just couldn’t make myself get up in the morning, so we stayed home," a Moore student said.

As students lean on one another in silence, three of their classmates remain in critical condition.

Kolby Crum is fighting for his life in the ICU in Oklahoma City undergoing brain surgery.

Shiloh Hutchinson is suffering from a broken arm and leg.

Joseph White is in the hospital with severe back injuries. Officials say Ashton Baza is back at home with a shattered ankle.