Community rallies around Norman family living without a roof over their head after father was laid off from oil business

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman family was surprised Monday with a check and a new roof over their head after both parents are left without work due to COVID-19.

It’s a harsh reality thousands of Oklahomas are facing.

The Norman father was laid off from the oil business and around the same time, he started building a new home from the ground up.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the home was never finished.

“Absolutely never would’ve guessed it in a million years,” Christina Thomason said.

A cry for help from Christina Thomason turned into strangers stepping in.

“This truly is the Oklahoma Standard,” Thomason said.

KFOR spoke to the Norman mother last week. Her husband was laid off after 25 years in the oil field.

Christina is also out of work while living in a half finished house.

But within hours of our story running, her life changed.

“The whole roof was done in about 6 hours,” John Munson with Reroof America said. “That’s impressive.”

John Munson with Reroof America was just one of multiple metro roofing companies who showed up Monday morning unannounced.

“Especially with springtime Oklahoma weather coming, that roof needed to be covered ASAP,” Munson said.

“It’s supposed to rain tomorrow, and we don’t have to put buckets out anymore,” Thomason said. “This is huge.”

But the support kept flooding in.

Eye to Eye Ministry in OKC held a “Zoom Kiss Cam” fundraiser and wanted to surprise one Oklahoma family in need with the money raised.

“We decided to come together and donate the funds to a family like you guys,” Cresha Redus from Eye to Eye Ministry said. “We saw the story!”

Christina was handed a check for $481.

“You’re kidding!” Thomason said. “Oh my god I want to hug you so badly but I know we can’t!”

Christina’s husband still hasn’t landed a job but has applied for over 70 positions.

