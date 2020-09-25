Community steps up to support OKC family after deadly home explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friends and family are pitching in to help pick up the pieces after a deadly home explosion changed an Oklahoma City family forever.

Neighbors spent the majority of Thursday searching for keepsakes and moving debris to the side.

Thursday morning, a house explosion near N.E. 140th and Midwest Blvd killed a 14-year-old girl and injured three of her family members.

The girl has been identified at Berkley Maguire.

“You never ever can imagine how bad it can be until you’re right here,” neighbor Patti Wommer said.

Patti Wommer woke up to her house shaking, and then she opened her front door to destruction. She says her husband immediately began searching for survivors.

“The dad kept saying that he plugged in the coffee pot and the house blew up,” Wommer said.

911 calls came pouring in.

“So, we have injured kids?” dispatch asked.

“Police, fire department, and pretty much we need everyone over here,” the caller said. “The house is gone.”

Three of the four members of the Maguire family quickly were rescued and rushed to the hospital, but fire officials say Berkley couldn’t make it out alive.

The father Shawn suffered from severe burns to his body and remains in the ICU in OKC. His wife, Tanda, and their son, Haden, were also injured but are expected to survive.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

“We are just in shock this would happen to our sweet little neighborhood here,” another neighbor said.

Hours after the explosion, a massive effort was underway to help clean-up.

“There’s also someone there for you from our neighborhood,” neighbor Cheryl Bivens said.

Cheryl Bivens lives one street over from the Maguire’s. She tells KFOR she knew she had to pitch in to help pick up.

“You are all in our thoughts and prayers,” Bivens said. “We are praying for you.”

The State of Oklahoma is now investigating the official cause. They believe it was an illegal log lighter in the home’s fireplace that set off the deadly propane explosion.

The Corporation Commission will continue this investigation.

Prayer Vigil and GoFundMe page for the Maguire family.

