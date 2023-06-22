MORRISON, Colorado (KFOR/Storyful) – Many fans attending a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado were pummeled with golf ball-sized hail, leading to broken bones, cuts and bruises. Several people were hospitalized, while up to 90 were treated at the scene.

While concertgoers waited, the concert of Louis Tomlinson, a former One Direction member, was cancelled due to severe weather on June 21st.

Video at the top of this story shows several different videos, as folks ducked for cover from heavy hail, while pouring rain flooded staircases.

At least seven people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The concert will be postponed to a later date.