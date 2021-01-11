Congresswoman has COVID-19 after Capitol riot

In this file photo, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., speaks during a hearing with FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok before the House Committees on the Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform during a hearing on “Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election,” on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of Wednesday’s rioting.

She was among dozens of lawmakers whisked to a secure location when pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. A press release from her office on Monday notes that “a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks.”

Watson Coleman is isolating at home and awaiting the results of another test. She says, “While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.”

Watson Coleman had received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID19 vaccine, which has been made available to members of Congress.

Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period.

The violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters.

The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people connected to the rioting. They include Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

An FBI official says investigators have seen “no indication” antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the Capitol riot, as some Trump backers have claimed.