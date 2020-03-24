Construction industry offering beacon of light as Oklahomans grapple with job loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - In Oklahoma, unemployment claims are skyrocketing. The State Employment Security Commission expecting to have more than 9,000 this week alone.

Governor Kevin Stitt saying Sunday, “My heart is breaking for the Oklahomans who are struggling who have lost their jobs due to no fault of their own through this crisis.”

He said Oklahoma’s unemployment claims have doubled in just one week.

As Oklahomans grapple with job loss, the construction industry is offering help.

“This industry is hiring...We’ve got to keep building America. Get things, products from point a to point b, medicine, supplies,” said Bobby Stem, the Executive Director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors.

The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors says between 200 and 400 jobs are vacant and up for grabs.

“They’re good paying jobs that anybody can do, especially our friends who are servers. Those are hard jobs. I’ve seen those trays myself. You’re hardworking, you do this,” said Stem.

In Oklahoma, no shelter-in-place laws are currently in effect, but even if that changes, these jobs are secure.

“We are what you would say is essential services,” said Stem.

To keep workers safe, contact is being limited and work weeks are shorter.

“We worry about everybody that’s on the job. We worry about them, their families. That’s why we’ve got to take it serous...Take those extra steps away. Wash those hands,” said Stem.

Job requirements are as simple as being drug-free and hardworking.

To apply, visit https://www.webuildoklahoma.com/.

