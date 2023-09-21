(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania-based manufacturer is recalling 48,000 mattresses that were sold at Costco due to the risk of mold exposure, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

FXI Inc. is recalling the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses. The company has received 541 reports of mold on the mattresses so far. No injuries were reported.

The ComfortGrande mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” written in white letters. The DreamAway has a gray base with “Novaform” written in white letters.

Included in the recall are only mattresses with the model/item numbers in the charts below and manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California, facility between Jan. 2, 2023, and April 28, 2023. The mattress’ item number can be found on the mattress box and on the tag attached to the mattress, which is where the manufacturing location can also be found.

ComfortGrande 14″ Mattress ITM/ART # Price King 1413200 $700 Cal King 1413201 $700 Queen 1413202 $580 Full 1413203 $500 Twin 1413204 $400 King 1413200 $750 Queen 1413202 $600

DreamAway 8″ Mattress ITM/ART # Price Twin 1698562 $160 Full 1698564 $210 Twin 1698562 $150 Full 1698564 $200

The recalled mattresses were sold at Costco stores in the Pacific Northwest, the San Francisco Bay area, and on Costco’s website from January 2023 to June 2023 for $150 – $750.

Consumers should contact FXI to receive a full refund or a free replacement, including free delivery and disposal of the recalled mattress. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Mattress owners can contact FXI toll-free at 888-886-2057 or by going online at https://novaformcomfort.com/pages/recall or https://novaformcomfort.com and click Product Recall for more information.