OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Every tea lover’s favorite day of the year is back! McAlister’s Deli is celebrating its 15th annual Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of their Famous Tea.

Customers can choose sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with 1 flavor shot, or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry.

The limit is one tea per person in-store or four teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

McAlister’s Deli orders subject to delivery and convenience fees and offer excludes third-party delivery orders.