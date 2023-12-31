(NEXSTAR) — Select batches of a baby formula product have been recalled due to concerns about possible bacterial contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall affects 12.6-ounce and 19.8-ounce cans of Nutramigen Powder, produced by Reckitt Benckiser’s Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) and distributed to U.S. retailers over the summer. Nutramigen Powder is a specialty formula designed for infants allergic to cow’s milk.

The company said it issued the recall due to the possibility of Cronobacter sakazakii contamination in products sampled outside the U.S.

“All products in question went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria,” MJN said in its press release.

Cronobacter is a germ that can cause a dangerous blood infection known as sepsis, and it can also “make the linings surrounding the brain and spinal cord swell,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infants younger than two months old, born prematurely or with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from the bacteria.

Photo courtesy of Mead Johnson Nutrition via FDA

No illnesses have been reported to date, and MJN said it believes most of the products have already been consumed.

The affected products are listed below. They have a “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025” and a UPC Code of either 300871239418 or 300871239456.

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

Consumers who purchased the affected products should throw them away or contact MJN for a refund. Anyone with questions can call 866-534-9986 or email consumer.relations@rb.com for assistance.