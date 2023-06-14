OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As summer break begins, both parents and teachers may fear student learning loss during the summer months, also known as “summer brain drain”.

Officials say it takes about six weeks at the beginning of the school year to re-teach previous material to make up for what was lost over the summer.

Lifestyle and Parenting expert Amanda Mushro has compiled a list of products to help kids avoid summer learning loss.

Smile Zemi from JustSystems

According to Mushro, Smile Zemi is an at-home learning system that allows students to brush up on their math skills and ELA subjects. It includes a durable and reliable tablet made specifically for learning with no access to web browsers or games.

The system includes a step-by-step approach, engaging exercises and thorough explanations. Smile Zemi also keeps track of the student’s progress and keeps parents in the loop with real-time monitoring via smartphone, according to officials.

Smile Zemi follows Common Core State Standards so students can improve problem-solving and reading skills. The system also includes a custom avatar, vibrant wallpapers, camera and picture albums and awards for progress.

According to the system, Smile Zemi is equipped to teach 1st-5th grade students. The manufacture’s suggested retail price is $329.99 with an additional subscription fee.

For more information, visit smile-zemi.com.

Code + Control Dinosaur Robot: REX by Thomas & Kosmos

Mushro says REX is an assemble your own robotic dino that comes with a controller for commands like moving, light-up eyes and sounds.

REX helps with hands-on STEM learning and includes step-by-step assembly instructions.

Officials say REX is for children ages 8+ with a manufacture’s suggested retail price of $69.95.

For more information, visit thamesandkosmos.com or Amazon.

OOLY Color by Numbers

Mushro suggests both Wonderful World and Mythical Friends color by number coloring books from OOLY.

Both books include illustrations for kids to follow instructions and color according to the number in the spaces with either OOLY’s Color Together Colored Pencils or with your own coloring supplies.

According to OOLY, these coloring books are for ages 6+ with a manufacture’s suggested retail price of $8.99 a piece.

For more information, visit OOLY.com.

Inchimals from Fat Brain Toys

According to Mushro, Inchimals is a mathematical adventure featuring a variety of animals.

Inchimals helps sharpen math skills by teaching measurement, number concepts, addition, subtraction and prealgebra. The blocks include a puzzle book that can be written on and easily wiped off and features 100 puzzles, according to officials.

The precisely measured wooden blocks display sizes from 1 inch (ladybug) to 12 inches (giraffe) and show written numerals, representative dots and adorable animals.

Inchimals are for kids 3 and up with a manufacture’s suggested retail price of $39.95.

For more information, visit fatbraintoys.com, Amazon, or Kohl’s.

John Deere Build-a-Buddy Johnny Tractor and Screwdriver by Tomy

Officials say John Deer Build-a-Buddy is a take-apart toy for kids to take apart and put back together using the screwdriver.

The toy is also a push-along toy and features interchangeable parts for multiple vehicles.

Tomy says the toy is for kids ages 3+ with a manufacture’s suggested retail price of $10.99.

For more information, visit Tomy.com, Amazon, or Walmart.