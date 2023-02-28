WASHINGTON (KFOR) – If you have been struggling to access your Dish Network account recently, you’re not alone.

Earlier this month, Dish Network claimed that a “network outage” was impacting services. As a result of the ‘outage,’ the company’s website was down for several days.

Company officials say internal communications and customer call centers are still being impacted.

Now, we’re getting a better idea of what caused the outage.

According to CNBC, Dish Network confirmed on Tuesday that the ‘network outage’ was actually the result of a cybersecurity breach.

At this point, other details about the breach have not been released.