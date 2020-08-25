Contact tracing concerns for OU’s Greek system

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There are serious concerns about contact tracing at OU. Officials say COVID-19 information for those living on campus goes straight to the University, but that’s not the case for students living off campus.

Although they are very close, the fraternity and sorority houses at OU are technically off campus, that means the rules change for COVID-19 reporting to university authorities.

“If you don’t report it, things are going to happen where things are going to get out of control,” said Joadel Genuzio, an OU Freshman.

“Everyone is concerned about classes getting canceled…I think it’s kind of unfortunate that they are not doing that for sure,” said OU Senior Chris Yamashiro.

OU students are concerned in light of the outbreak earlier this month at OSU where 23 positive coronavirus cases occurred at a sorority there. OU does not require fraternity and sorority students living in their respective chapter houses to report testing information directly to health services.

“We do have a relationship from an advising standpoint with students that participate in the Greek programs, but in terms of operation of the actual house those are under private ownership,” said Dr. David Surratt, VP of Student Affairs/Dean of Students.

OU says legally that goes for any student living off campus. Like students living in university-owned housing, school officials say that all Greek houses tested members prior to moving back in for the fall. But unlike those living on campus, those living off are not required to report information moving forward to the school.

But that might not be as troubling as it sounds.

“Our health services department can be authorized to do contact tracing within Cleveland county,” said Surratt.

So as long as that off-campus student lives in the county- like those in the fraternity and sorority houses, OU will have access to that testing information and will be able to act.

“Most of the infections are occurring at off-campus sites,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler.

The Chief COVID expert for OU encourages all students, whether living off or on campus, to get tested for free at the Goddard Health Center. He says then the information needed for contact tracing goes straight into the OU system.

“We are looking for any signs of an early outbreak so we can contain it.” said Dr. Bratzler.

OU officials say they are looking into the possibilities of surveillance testing campus-wide.

OU says they should have a COVID dashboard up and running by the end of the week that will show current university coronavirus information online.

OU Greek-affiliated houses are privately owned, off-campus residences that house OU students. OU’s Division of Student Affairs has advised and provided counsel to each Greek chapter regarding testing, contact tracing, isolation, and other safety protocols related to COVID-19; however, each chapter operates independently from the university. Because of this, OU cannot directly track positive cases for individual Greek-affiliated houses. The university encourages all students, regardless of whether they live on or off campus, to notify Goddard Health if and when they test positive for COVID-19. Goddard Health Center will then be able to contact trace reported positive cases affiliated with OU, in partnership with the health department. The university will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and is developing an online dashboard, which is set to launch next week. The dashboard will report COVID-19 related data and will serve as the university’s primary tracking system. OU official statement

