Conversations to defund police department swirling in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon said she has started conversations regarding defunding the police department and putting those funds into other community resources for emergency response.

According to Hamon, the conversations don’t include completely getting rid of police. Hamon said she would rather use the word “divesting” instead of defunding. Meaning they would invest in different avenues for emergency response.

“We’re interested in talking about how we can do some reinvestment in some smarter public safety strategies,” Hamon said.

Oklahoma City city council members are seeing a nationwide conversation hit their doorstep.

The conversations have already been held in several cities including Minneapolis, Minnesota after the death of George Floyd.

Sweeping bills across the country that fundamentally change the way police departments operate. No choke holds, no knock warrants, and easier prosecution of officers in court.

“We need to like reimagine what public safety means,” Hamon said. “I think a lot of folks have a hard time thinking about what public safety would look like without police.”

President Trump has vowed that there will be no defunding, disbanding or dismantling of the American police force, claiming that Americans would be woefully unprotected.

According to Hamon though, this conversation is in response to protests and tense relations among police and the public. Now, looking to put other resources to use.

“Crisis intervention teams that are not the police that are mental health professionals that are EMT’s, people who are really specifically trained in that kind of mental health or whether it’s an addiction mental health crisis,” she said as an example.

However, police on the other hand said it could be an added punch to a department that’s already hurting from a proposed $3 million in budget cuts due to COVID-19.

“I don’t know how you take it away from the police department that’s understaffed by over one hundred officers minimum,” said John George, president of the fraternal order of police in Oklahoma City.

George said he doesn’t feel like less officers is the answer.

“I know the number one thing that I think the citizens of Oklahoma City want, when I call 911, I want a police officer to be able to get here,” he said. “That’s the number one part about public safety and that’s what it always should be.”

However, Hamon said despite the postings on social media about someone coming to her address and “peacefully protesting,” she feels the discussion for change is needed.

“We have to disrupt the cycle at some point,” Hamon said.

“The FOP is always willing to have those discussions but having less police officers I don’t know if that’s what the public wants,” George said.

City Council meetings take place every other week at 8:30 a.m. JoBeth Hamon said they received about 400 emails regarding this topic over the weekend. She said this isn’t an overnight thing, but she plans to continue the discussion.