Cooking burgers to help those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Salvation Army of central Oklahoma fired up its grill

Friday to cook burgers and raise money for the Home Energy Aid Fundraiser for

Oklahoma families in need.

This drive through dining experience was supported by community partners like

Oklahoma’s News 4, Oklahoma Gas & Electric,  Public Service Company of Oklahoma

and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

Volunteers handed out juicy burgers, drinks and frozen popsicle sticks.

News 4 IN YOUR CORNER team Adam Snider and Marc Dillard were there.

Dillard kept busy flipping  burgers and making sure everyone got a perfect patty.

Adam was there to help to help make today a success.

