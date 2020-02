Cooking with Kyle: Cheddar rosemary beer bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This quick bread is a superstar. I use it for ham or roast sandwiches, or as bread for dinner. Makes one 8”x4” loaf. Enjoy!

3 C flour

3 T sugar

3 t baking powder

3 T coarsely chopped fresh rosemary or 1.5 T dried rosemary

1.5 t salt

1/2 t pepper

12 oz beer

1 C grated sharp cheddar

2 T melted butter

Preheat oven to 375.

Combine and sift together dry ingredients. Fold in rosemary.

Add beer and fold to moisten thoroughly.

Fold in cheddar.

Spread dough in lightly greased 8”x4” loaf pan.

Drizzle melted butter evenly over top.

Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes clean and top is golden.

Allow to cool slightly before removing from pan.

