Cooking with Kyle: Dark chocolate whiskey cake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This decadent, moist cake is perfect for Valentine’s Day. It makes an entire bundt cake, so enjoy dessert more than once!
Kyle suggests preparing it at least a day in advance.
Top each slice with whipped cream and fresh berries. A guaranteed winner!
Ingredients
- 1 C dark cocoa powder (additional for dusting pan)
- 1.5 C strong coffee
- 1/2 C whiskey (Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Bullett or Wild Turkey are good)
- 2 sticks butter
- 2 C sugar
- 2 C flour
- 1.25 t baking soda
- 1/2 t salt
- 1 T ground coffee
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 1 t vanilla
- Garnish: Powdered sugar, whipped cream, and sliced berries
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Spray a large bundt pan with pan spray and lightly dust with 2-3 T cocoa powder.
- In a large saucepan, combine butter, cocoa powder, brewed coffee, and whiskey.
- Whisk over medium heat until butter is melted and ingredients are combined.
- Whisk in sugar, remove from heat and continue whisking until sugar is dissolved and mixture is smooth.
- Sift together ground coffee, flour, soda, and salt.
- In a bowl, whisk eggs and vanilla; add to saucepan slowly, whisking constantly.
- Fold dry ingredients into saucepan. Whisk or fold until just combined – do not over whisk.
- Pour into bundt pan. Bake 40-50 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes clean.
- Allow cake to cool before removing from pan.
- Dust with powdered sugar.
- Keep covered or wrapped. Best served at room temperature.