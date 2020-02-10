Cooking with Kyle: Dark chocolate whiskey cake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This decadent, moist cake is perfect for Valentine’s Day. It makes an entire bundt cake, so enjoy dessert more than once!

Kyle suggests preparing it at least a day in advance.

Top each slice with whipped cream and fresh berries. A guaranteed winner!

Ingredients

1 C dark cocoa powder (additional for dusting pan)

1.5 C strong coffee

1/2 C whiskey (Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Bullett or Wild Turkey are good)

2 sticks butter

2 C sugar

2 C flour

1.25 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

1 T ground coffee

2 eggs, room temperature

1 t vanilla

Garnish: Powdered sugar, whipped cream, and sliced berries

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a large bundt pan with pan spray and lightly dust with 2-3 T cocoa powder. In a large saucepan, combine butter, cocoa powder, brewed coffee, and whiskey. Whisk over medium heat until butter is melted and ingredients are combined. Whisk in sugar, remove from heat and continue whisking until sugar is dissolved and mixture is smooth. Sift together ground coffee, flour, soda, and salt. In a bowl, whisk eggs and vanilla; add to saucepan slowly, whisking constantly. Fold dry ingredients into saucepan. Whisk or fold until just combined – do not over whisk. Pour into bundt pan. Bake 40-50 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes clean. Allow cake to cool before removing from pan. Dust with powdered sugar. Keep covered or wrapped. Best served at room temperature.