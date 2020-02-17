Cooking with Kyle: Gorgonzola and pecan stuffed pork tenderloin

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –  This easy, impressive entree is a great winter go-to for special occasions or family meals.

Prep time: 10-15 minutes. Cook time: 25 minutes. Serves 6-8.  Enjoy!

2 pork tenderloins (1 package) desilvered
1/3 – 1/2 C crumbled Gorgonzola or Bleu Cheese
1/3  – 1/2 C chopped pecans
2 t dried or 1.5 T fresh thyme leaves
Salt and Pepper
Olive oil to coat
Butcher’s Twine
4 T fig preserves

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Place parchment paper over a cutting board and place tenderloins on parchment paper.

Using a sharp knife, make an incision lengthwise through each tenderloin. Do not cut in half – go 3/4 in.
Open each tenderloin and flip over, flat side down on cutting board.

Cover with parchment. Using the flat side of a meat hammer/tenderizer, flatten each piece to roughly 1/2-1/3” thick.
Season with salt and pepper. Evenly distribute crumbled cheese, pecans and thyme over tenderloin.

Roll tenderloins (like a jelly roll) and secure with butcher’s twine.
Lightly coat outside of the meat with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Place in a roasting pan in the center of the oven for 15-20 minutes.
Remove from oven and spoon/brush fig preserves to coat each tenderloin; return to oven for 5 minutes, or until preserves have glazed the meat.

Remove from oven; allow to rest 10 minutes before slicing into medallions. Spoon juices over the medallions just before serving.

