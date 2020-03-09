Cooking with Kyle: Lemon bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is in the air, Easter is coming and this recipe from James Beard is the perfect way to greet both!

It's great to be spread with butter or cream cheese.

It is outstanding as a gift, and can be enjoyed with coffee or tea. It is also lovely with brunch foods, so spread with a preserve or jam. It is tart and lemony. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1/2 C butter (1 stick) room temperature

1/2 C sugar

Rind of 1 lemon, coarsely grated

2 eggs

1/2 C fresh lemon juice

2 C flour

3 t baking powder

1 t salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8.5” x 4.5” loaf pan. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add egg, one at a time, beating after each addition. Stir in lemon juice. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add dry ingredients to wet, beating after each addition. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Bake at 350 for 50-60 minutes. Remove from oven; cool on a wire rack. Wrap with cling wrap once cooled. Allow bread to rest 8-24 hours before slicing for best flavor. Yield: one loaf. Store wrapped at room temperature.