Cooking with Kyle: Spicy whole grain pasta with tomato and parmesan

Cooking with Kyle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This simple dish is quick, healthy and a fantastic meatless entree or even a side dish. Adjust the garlic and red pepper if serving to children – but by using whole grain macaroni, the kids will devour it without fuss! Enjoy!

3 T olive oil
1 small onion, roughly chopped
3-4 cloves minced garlic
2 t crushed red pepper
3 T tomato paste
1 (28oz) can petite diced or crushed tomatoes
1 t dried basil
1 t dried oregano
Healthy pinch sugar (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
16oz whole grain macaroni, cooked al dente, drained
1/3 C grated Parmesan plus more for topping

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Add salt to taste – but be generous. Add pasta; boil for 6-7 minutes, uncovered.

While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil in a heavy pot (large enough to hold sauce and cooked pasta) over medium-medium high heat. Add onion, stirring until softened. Should take 6-7 minutes.
Check pasta – should be finished. Drain and set aside.
Add garlic and crushed red pepper to onion.  Stir to “bleed” their flavors into the onion/olive oil mixture. Cook for a minute or so. Add tomato paste and stir. It will darken a bit – cook for 90 seconds.
Add tomatoes, oregano, basil and sugar. Stir – scrape bottom of pot while stirring. Bring to simmer.
Add cooked pasta to pot; toss thoroughly. Add 1/3 C grated Parmesan. Toss. Add salt and pepper as desired.
Transfer to serving bowl/plates and top with additional grated Parmesan.
Serves 4-6

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report