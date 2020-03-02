Cooking with Kyle: Spicy whole grain pasta with tomato and parmesan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This simple dish is quick, healthy and a fantastic meatless entree or even a side dish. Adjust the garlic and red pepper if serving to children – but by using whole grain macaroni, the kids will devour it without fuss! Enjoy!

3 T olive oil

1 small onion, roughly chopped

3-4 cloves minced garlic

2 t crushed red pepper

3 T tomato paste

1 (28oz) can petite diced or crushed tomatoes

1 t dried basil

1 t dried oregano

Healthy pinch sugar (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

16oz whole grain macaroni, cooked al dente, drained

1/3 C grated Parmesan plus more for topping

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Add salt to taste – but be generous. Add pasta; boil for 6-7 minutes, uncovered.

While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil in a heavy pot (large enough to hold sauce and cooked pasta) over medium-medium high heat. Add onion, stirring until softened. Should take 6-7 minutes.

Check pasta – should be finished. Drain and set aside.

Add garlic and crushed red pepper to onion. Stir to “bleed” their flavors into the onion/olive oil mixture. Cook for a minute or so. Add tomato paste and stir. It will darken a bit – cook for 90 seconds.

Add tomatoes, oregano, basil and sugar. Stir – scrape bottom of pot while stirring. Bring to simmer.

Add cooked pasta to pot; toss thoroughly. Add 1/3 C grated Parmesan. Toss. Add salt and pepper as desired.

Transfer to serving bowl/plates and top with additional grated Parmesan.

Serves 4-6