Cordell mayor faces backlash after firing EMS director, possible ambulance service privatization

CORDELL, Okla. — Residents of Cordell are protesting the firing of the EMS director who was terminated after speaking out about the ambulance service being disbanded and outsourced to a private company.

Earlier this week, the Cordell EMS director, Devin Humphrey, spoke out at a city meeting about the possible disbanding of the city’s EMS service.

The local paper, the Cordell Beacon, reported the mayor is looking at hiring a private company to take over the ambulance service.

Humphrey spoke out about the funding. He said a private company could cost taxpayers nearly $300,000, opposed to the current $160,000.

After speaking out at the meeting, Humphrey was fired by the mayor.

Right now, the future of the city’s EMS is unclear.

News 4 left a message for the mayor and the city manager of Cordell. We have not heard back.

