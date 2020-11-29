1,721 new COVID cases in Oklahoma, 19 more deaths, according to health officials

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been 1,721 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Additionally, 19 more people have died from the virus, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,736.

In total, there have been 195,545 cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March.

There were 31,854 active cases reported in the state on Sunday.

2,061 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 161,955.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health