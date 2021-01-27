2 medical professionals in Oklahoma debunk myths about the COVID-19 vaccines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two medical professionals debunked myths on the coronavirus vaccines Wednesday amid widespread misinformation.

Both the State Chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee Dr. Ervin Yen M.D. and Chief Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Douglas Drevets with OU Health said there’s a lot of information being spread around about the vaccines that isn’t true.

“The benefits of this vaccine far outweigh the risks,” Yen said.

“You should get it as soon as you are able to,” Drevets said.

Both vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are safe according to both doctors. However, some are still hesitant to get it as misinformation and myths continue to spread.

“This is really a modern-day medical miracle,” Yen said.

Oklahoma lawmaker Rep. Justin Humphrey introduced HB 1653 for the upcoming legislation that focuses on the vaccinations. A snapshot of the bill can be seen below. It would require drug makers to say if their vaccine contains “human parts” or “animal parts,” “metals in any quantity,” “tracking devices” or any DNA-altering properties.”

HB 1653

The two doctors said they assure Oklahomans that the vaccine was not developed to control people through microchip tracking.

“Number one, they don’t have tracking devices in them,” Yen said.

“What about when it comes to human parts, animal parts, things like that?” KFOR asked. “Do you know of any vaccines ever created out there that had anything like that in them?”

“No,” Yen said.

The vaccine was developed in record time. Drevets said it has been approved by health authorities in several different countries. It’s passed a strict regulatory process all over the world.

“You know the safety evaluation for these products was the same as any other product,” Drevets said.

Others believe the vaccine actually gives you the coronavirus. Doctors said no live virus strains are used in the vaccines.

“It doesn’t give you COVID-19,” Drevets said.

Another myth is that it causes severe side effects. Drevets and Yen both said the most common symptom, with 8 out of 10 people experiencing it, is a sore arm. Roughly 5 out of 10 may experience much more minor symptoms like fatigue, fever or headache.

“Which are symptoms of an immune response, but you don’t get an infection from it,” Drevets said.

What about allergic reactions? According to the CDC, severe allergic reactions are extremely rare, but treatable. Only 11 people out of 1,000,000 experienced a reaction from the Pfizer vaccine. That compares to 2.5 people out of 1,000,000 who received the Moderna dose.

“If you get COVID, you got a one in one-hundred chance of, not a severe reaction, or a mild reaction, but of dying,” Yen said.

The state of Oklahoma is currently in Phase Two of its vaccination plan. Officials announced the state is expected to get more than 103,000 doses of the vaccine next week.

Below are reporter Austin Breasette’s full interviews with Dr. Yen and Dr. Drevets:

