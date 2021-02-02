38 additional Oklahomans died from COVID-19, OSDH reports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the state’s COVID-19 cases grew slightly, health officials say 38 other people died from the virus.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 392,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,296 cases or a 0.3% increase.

There were 38 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,602.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

Right now, officials say there are 1,206 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 315,034 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 58,245 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,886 (20 deaths) (2,474 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,104 (5 deaths) (1,054 recovered)

Atoka: 1,652 (9 deaths) (1,564 recovered)

Beaver: 388 (4 deaths) (357 recovered)

Beckham: 2,494 (31 deaths) (2,294 recovered)

Blaine: 907 (6 deaths) (797 recovered)

Bryan: 5,340 (45 deaths) (4,862 recovered)

Caddo: 3,586 (49 deaths) (3,282 recovered)

Canadian: 14,387 (69 deaths) (13,557 recovered)

Carter: 5,082 (35 deaths) (4,533 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,084 (33 deaths) (4,607 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,444 (12 deaths) (1,322 recovered)

Cimarron: 121 (1 death) (112 recovered)

Cleveland: 26,517 (229 deaths) (24,244 recovered)

Coal: 635 (10 deaths) (577 recovered)

Comanche: 10,401 (109 deaths) (9,196 recovered)

Cotton: 589 (13 deaths) (521 recovered)

Craig: 1,827 (10 deaths) (1,701 recovered)

Creek: 5,856 (99 deaths) (5,289 recovered)

Custer: 3,800 (59 deaths) (3,527 recovered)

Delaware: 4,118 (55 deaths) (3,780 recovered)

Dewey: 503 (4 deaths) (475 recovered)

Ellis: 335 (1 death) (321 recovered)

Garfield: 7,019 (60 deaths) (6,556 recovered)

Garvin: 3,269 (32 deaths) (2,962 recovered)

Grady: 5,255 (58 deaths) (4,880 recovered)

Grant: 503 (5 deaths) (474 recovered)

Greer: 461 (13 deaths) (427 recovered)

Harmon: 255 (1 death) (238 recovered)

Harper: 388 (3 deaths) (375 recovered)

Haskell: 1,154 (8 deaths) (1,045 recovered)

Hughes: 1,078 (14 deaths) (964 recovered)

Jackson: 2,708 (41 deaths) (2,535 recovered)

Jefferson: 638 (7 deaths) (589 recovered)

Johnston: 1,188 (14 deaths) (1,081 recovered)

Kay: 4,790 (59 deaths) (4,375 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,859 (19 deaths) (1,740 recovered)

Kiowa: 729 (13 deaths) (672 recovered)

Latimer: 745 (8 deaths) (678 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,937 (39 deaths) (4,614 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,842 (43 deaths) (2,588 recovered)

Logan: 3,638 (23 deaths) (3,327 recovered)

Love: 1,355 (8 deaths) (1,252 recovered)

Major: 899 (4 deaths) (844 recovered)

Marshall: 1,704 (12 deaths) (1,558 recovered)

Mayes: 3,600 (34 deaths) (3,283 recovered)

McClain: 4,728 (40 deaths) (4,318 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,491 (57 deaths) (3,153 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,766 (27 deaths) (1,599 recovered)

Murray: 1,769 (17 deaths) (1,579 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,530 (82 deaths) (7,656 recovered)

Noble: 1,254 (8 deaths) (1,151 recovered)

Nowata: 1,011 (14 deaths) (904 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,695 (16 deaths) (1,582 recovered)

Oklahoma: 75,542 (589 deaths) (70,215 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,377 (39 deaths) (3,133 recovered)

Osage: 4,121 (38 deaths) (3,769 recovered)

Other: 135 (81 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,451 (35 deaths) (3,264 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,492 (25 deaths) (1,345 recovered)

Payne: 7,887 (42 deaths) (7,319 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,136 (32 deaths) (3,813 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,470 (38 deaths) (4,039 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,218 (55 deaths) (6,742 recovered)

Pushmataha: 906 (10 deaths) (824 recovered)

Roger Mills: 373 (6 deaths) (338 recovered)

Rogers: 9,199 (101 deaths) (8,419 recovered)

Seminole: 2,567 (29 deaths) (2,294 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,595 (26 deaths) (3,259 recovered)

Stephens: 4,303 (51 deaths) (3,959 recovered)

Texas: 3,318 (21 deaths) (3,205 recovered)

Tillman: 702 (14 deaths) (634 recovered)

Tulsa: 64,677 (593 deaths) (59,593 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,998 (69 deaths) (6,311 recovered)

Washington: 4,254 (76 deaths) (3,818 recovered)

Washita: 996 (6 deaths) (933 recovered)

Woods: 1,149 (7 deaths) (1,102 recovered)

Woodward: 2,984 (13 deaths) (2,848 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 27,860 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 360,702 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

