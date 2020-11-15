3,923 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 12 more deaths, OSDH reports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 3,923 new cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours, as well as 12 additional deaths caused by the virus.

Those numbers continue the recent surge of cases in the state.

OSDH reports that there have now been 154,128 COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

With 12 more deaths reported, the COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 1,528 deaths since March.

There are currently 27,807 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 2,451 more active cases than on Saturday, a 9.7 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 1,279 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Sunday that 124,793 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,059 (13 deaths) (787 recovered)

Alfalfa: 164 (140 recovered)

Atoka: 627 (1 death) (491 recovered)

Beaver: 137 (1 death) (100 recovered)

Beckham: 1,080 (16 deaths) (935 recovered)

Blaine: 289 (2 deaths) (233 recovered)

Bryan: 2,328 (17 deaths) (1,739 recovered)

Caddo: 1,434 (27 deaths) (1,175 recovered)

Canadian: 5,443 (24 deaths) (4,345 recovered)

Carter: 1,215 (13 deaths) (949 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,804 (10 deaths) (1,407 recovered)

Choctaw: 584 (2 deaths) (491 recovered)

Cimarron: 55 (41 recovered)

Cleveland: 10,461 (116 deaths) (8,687 recovered)

Coal: 217 (128 recovered)

Comanche: 3,503 (26 deaths) (2,749 recovered)

Cotton: 143 (3 deaths) (109 recovered)

Craig: 789 (2 deaths) (657 recovered)

Creek: 2,069 (41 deaths) (1,681 recovered)

Custer: 1,433 (11 deaths) (1,166 recovered)

Delaware: 1,621 (35 deaths) (1,294 recovered)

Dewey: 138 (1 death) (96 recovered)

Ellis: 89 (40 recovered)

Garfield: 3,028 (33 deaths) (2,542 recovered)

Garvin: 1,198 (8 deaths) (851 recovered)

Grady: 2,094 (19 deaths) (1,744 recovered)

Grant: 165 (3 deaths) (127 recovered)

Greer: 197 (8 deaths) (150 recovered)

Harmon: 93 (76 recovered)

Harper: 112 (2 deaths) (80 recovered)

Haskell: 557 (6 deaths) (419 recovered)

Hughes: 501 (7 deaths) (419 recovered)

Jackson: 1,499 (22 deaths) (1,194 recovered)

Jefferson: 126 (1 death) (87 recovered)

Johnston: 420 (4 deaths) (318 recovered)

Kay: 1,252 (20 deaths) (961 recovered)

Kingfisher: 711 (6 deaths) (601 recovered)

Kiowa: 256 (5 deaths) (197 recovered)

Latimer: 275 (3 deaths) (228 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,051 (26 deaths) (1,773 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,055 (23 deaths) (850 recovered)

Logan: 1,102 (3 deaths) (916 recovered)

Love: 414 (1 death) (311 recovered)

Major: 325 (2 death) (225 recovered)

Marshall: 515 (2 deaths) (346 recovered)

Mayes: 1,236 (17 deaths) (984 recovered)

McClain: 1,905 (16 deaths) (1,457 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,986 (43 deaths) (1,621 recovered)

McIntosh: 669 (12 deaths) (530 recovered)

Murray: 465 (3 deaths) (348 recovered)

Muskogee: 3,216 (29 deaths) (2,423 recovered)

Noble: 326 (3 deaths) (229 recovered)

Nowata: 342 (4 deaths) (272 recovered)

Okfuskee: 746 (11 deaths) (567 recovered)

Oklahoma: 31,159 (260 deaths) (24,619 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,540 (15 deaths) (1,297 recovered)

Osage: 1,679 (17 deaths) (1,436 recovered)

Other: 57 (1 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,499 (22 deaths) (1,295 recovered)

Pawnee: 444 (5 deaths) (353 recovered)

Payne: 3,517 (17 deaths) (2,953 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,601 (21 deaths) (1,320 recovered)

Pontotoc: 1,411 (8 deaths) (974 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 2,760 (21 deaths) (2,353 recovered)

Pushmataha: 366 (6 deaths) (304 recovered)

Roger Mills: 113 (5 deaths) (86 recovered)

Rogers: 3,227 (57 deaths) (2,588 recovered)

Seminole: 1,073 (8 deaths) (865 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,570 (14 deaths) (1,292 recovered)

Stephens: 1,149 (12 deaths) (857 recovered)

Texas: 2,091 (11 deaths) (1,881 recovered)

Tillman: 234 (4 deaths) (167 recovered)

Tulsa: 27,046 (235 deaths) (22,707 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,284 (35 deaths) (2,006 recovered)

Washington: 1,634 (43 deaths) (1,397 recovered)

Washita: 267 (2 deaths) (194 recovered)

Woods: 336 (1 death) (210 recovered)

Woodward: 1,552 (6 deaths) (1,352 recovered)

Via Unsplash

LIST: Area schools move to virtual learning after skyrocketing COVID-19 cases reported across the state

The state’s COVID-19 Alert System recently classified Oklahoma County as a Red Zone, prompting several schools in Central Oklahoma to transition to remote learning.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has resisted issuing a statewide face mask mandate despite several leading medical officials in the state calling for him to enact such a mandate to slow COVID’s surge and minimize the numbers of deaths caused by the virus.

“We can continue to go along and just keep waiting and hoping that we get a vaccine out, or we can do more aggressive things to slow the spread of the disease and to save people’s lives,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s Chief COVID Officer, previously said.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.COVID crisis: Oklahoma amongst states that have seen biggest case increases in the last two weeks

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage