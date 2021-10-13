4 Oklahoma City hospitals pause joint COVID-19 website

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four Oklahoma City hospitals are suspending tri-weekly COVID-19 data updates to their joint website following a slowdown in COVID-19 spread and hospitalizations.

INTEGRIS Health, Mercy, OU Health and SSM Health St. Anthony collaborated in creating the website www.okchospitalreport.com to provide community members updates on COVID patient counts and bed availability while the state had a surge of coronavirus cases that overwhelmed hospitals, according to a Mercy news release.

Updates to the website are now paused due to the COVID slowdown.

“While the overall census at each hospital remains unseasonably high, the health systems are encouraged by the decrease in community spread of COVID,” the news release states.

The website’s final update was today, Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The latest update shows the following:

SSM Health St. Anthony hospitals – 77 COVID-19 patients; an average of 90 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. No available ICU beds.

OU Health hospitals – 18 COVID patients; 89 percent are unvaccinated. No available ICU beds.

Mercy hospitals across Oklahoma – 50 COVID patients, including 27 in Oklahoma City; 70 percent of the Oklahoma City patients are unvaccinated. No available ICU beds;

INTEGRIS Health – 103 COVID patients; 85 percent are unvaccinated. Eight available ICU beds.

“If needed in the future, updates will resume, but the hope is that Oklahoma will never see another surge in COVID cases,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,218 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday. OSDH reported 595 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

The state has had 629,512 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

OSDH officials said an average of 788 Oklahomans were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past three days.

OSDH reported 72 additional COVID deaths on Wednesday. Oklahoma has had 10,795 COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic.