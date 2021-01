4,289 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more virus-related deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are over 4,200 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reported on Saturday 4,289 new COVID-19 cases, a 1.3 percent increase, bringing the total number of cases since March to 324,875.

The 35 additional COVID-19-related deaths bring the total number of COVID deaths in Oklahoma since March to 2,738.

OSDH officials have not released the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, but officials reported on Friday that there were 1,961 people in hospitals across Oklahoma with a confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Friday.

There are 40,268 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 2,815 more than there were on Friday, a 7.5 percent increase.

OSDH reports that 281,869 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,191 (15 deaths) (1,728 recovered)

Alfalfa: 981 (4 deaths) (910 recovered)

Atoka: 1,429 (3 deaths) (1,263 recovered)

Beaver: 332 (2 deaths) (308 recovered)

Beckham: 2,079 (22 deaths) (1,892 recovered)

Blaine: 739 (4 deaths) (642 recovered)

Bryan: 4,487 (39 deaths) (3,792 recovered)

Caddo: 3,033 (41 deaths) (2,699 recovered)

Canadian: 12,127 (56 deaths) (10,729 recovered)

Carter: 3,688 (19 deaths) (2,727 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,235 (21 deaths) (3,467 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,249 (7 deaths) (1,058 recovered)

Cimarron: 109 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Cleveland: 21,633 (171 deaths) (18,418 recovered)

Coal: 548 (6 deaths) (459 recovered)

Comanche: 7,728 (77 deaths) (6,691 recovered)

Cotton: 473 (11 deaths) (401 recovered)

Craig: 1,595 (7 deaths) (1,409 recovered)

Creek: 4,568 (71 deaths) (3,939 recovered)

Custer: 3,279 (38 deaths) (2,949 recovered)

Delaware: 3,407 (45 deaths) (2,840 recovered)

Dewey: 447 (3 deaths) (409 recovered)

Ellis: 316 (1 death) (297 recovered)

Garfield: 5,821 (46 deaths) (5,320 recovered)

Garvin: 2,684 (20 deaths) (2,253 recovered)

Grady: 4,349 (39 deaths) (3,867 recovered)

Grant: 423 (5 deaths) (374 recovered)

Greer: 395 (9 deaths) (364 recovered)

Harmon: 244 (224 recovered)

Harper: 358 (3 deaths) (337 recovered)

Haskell: 963 (7 deaths) (823 recovered)

Hughes: 894 (10 deaths) (781 recovered)

Jackson: 2,441 (38 deaths) (2,227 recovered)

Jefferson: 520 (4 deaths) (428 recovered)

Johnston: 1,000 (11 deaths) (815 recovered)

Kay: 3,745 (44 deaths) (3,156 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,550 (12 deaths) (1,401 recovered)

Kiowa: 598 (12 deaths) (536 recovered)

Latimer: 616 (7 deaths) (517 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,091 (33 deaths) (3,513 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,355 (35 deaths) (2,008 recovered)

Logan: 2,869 (14 deaths) (2,473 recovered)

Love: 1,075 (8 deaths) (879 recovered)

Major: 762 (4 deaths) (696 recovered)

Marshall: 1,331 (7 deaths) (1,113 recovered)

Mayes: 2,901 (27 deaths) (2,439 recovered)

McClain: 3,971 (30 deaths) (3,420 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,159 (56 deaths) (2,754 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,477 (18 deaths) (1,228 recovered)

Murray: 1,387 (11 deaths) (1,131 recovered)

Muskogee: 7,179 (56 deaths) (6,172 recovered)

Noble: 1,087 (7 deaths) (941 recovered)

Nowata: 801 (10 deaths) (663 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,512 (15 deaths) (1,341 recovered)

Oklahoma: 63,766 (464 deaths) (55,905 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,916 (30 deaths) (2,488 recovered)

Osage: 3,406 (31 deaths) (2,942 recovered)

Other: 101 (65 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,001 (30 deaths) (2,673 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,209 (16 deaths) (1,023 recovered)

Payne: 6,747 (33 deaths) (5,959 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,429 (25 deaths) (2,940 recovered)

Pontotoc: 3,569 (27 deaths) (3,027 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 6,117 (40 deaths) (5,391 recovered)

Pushmataha: 771 (6 deaths) (616 recovered)

Roger Mills: 279 (6 deaths) (236 recovered)

Rogers: 7,537 (88 deaths) (6,330 recovered)

Seminole: 2,050 (21 deaths) (1,734 recovered)

Sequoyah: 2,932 (20 deaths) (2,418 recovered)

Stephens: 3,446 (26 deaths) (2,912 recovered)

Texas: 3,031 (18 deaths) (2,883 recovered)

Tillman: 597 (10 deaths) (532 recovered)

Tulsa: 53,356 (450 deaths) (46,800 recovered)

Wagoner: 5,358 (51 deaths) (4,527 recovered)

Washington: 3,527 (66 deaths) (3,042 recovered)

Washita: 843 (3 deaths) (753 recovered)

Woods: 1,055 (5 deaths) (936 recovered)

Woodward: 2,574 (10 deaths) (2,413 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

