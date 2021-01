44 more COVID-19 related-deaths, over 4,100 new coronavirus cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 44 additional COVID-19-related deaths and over 4,100 new COVID cases in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reported 4,157 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a 1.1 percent increase, bringing the total number of cases since March to 370,149.

The 44 additional COVID-19-related deaths bring the total number of COVID deaths in Oklahoma since March to 3,231.

OSDH officials have not released the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, but officials reported on Friday that there were 1,634 people in hospitals across Oklahoma with a confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Friday.

There are 32,275 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 52 less than there were on Friday, a .2 percent percent decrease.

OSDH reports that 334,643 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,651 (18 deaths) (2,252 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,054 (5 deaths) (987 recovered)

Atoka: 1,598 (8 deaths) (1,484 recovered)

Beaver: 357 (4 deaths) (335 recovered)

Beckham: 2,386 (28 deaths) (2,175 recovered)

Blaine: 823 (5 deaths) (753 recovered)

Bryan: 5,051 (44 deaths) (4,475 recovered)

Caddo: 3,418 (46 deaths) (3,084 recovered)

Canadian: 13,725 (61 deaths) (12,692 recovered)

Carter: 4,672 (22 deaths) (4,043 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,857 (28 deaths) (4,292 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,384 (11 deaths) (1,255 recovered)

Cimarron: 116 (1 death) (107 recovered)

Cleveland: 24,919 (197 deaths) (22,387 recovered)

Coal: 603 (8 deaths) (551 recovered)

Comanche: 9,322 (96 deaths) (8,187 recovered)

Cotton: 562 (13 deaths) (479 recovered)

Craig: 1,755 (8 deaths) (1,602 recovered)

Creek: 5,432 (83 deaths) (4,792 recovered)

Custer: 3,623 (50 deaths) (3,384 recovered)

Delaware: 3,905 (53 deaths) (3,518 recovered)

Dewey: 490 (4 deaths) (459 recovered)

Ellis: 332 (1 death) (315 recovered)

Garfield: 6,521 (55 deaths) (6,054 recovered)

Garvin: 3,071 (25 deaths) (2,725 recovered)

Grady: 5,015 (53 deaths) (4,579 recovered)

Grant: 473 (5 deaths) (435 recovered)

Greer: 447 (11 deaths) (409 recovered)

Harmon: 250 (1 death) (233 recovered)

Harper: 384 (3 deaths) (363 recovered)

Haskell: 1,094 (8 deaths) (954 recovered)

Hughes: 1,023 (13 deaths) (890 recovered)

Jackson: 2,643 (40 deaths) (2,446 recovered)

Jefferson: 605 (6 deaths) (540 recovered)

Johnston: 1,138 (12 deaths) (1,000 recovered)

Kay: 4,529 (54 deaths) (3,986 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,782 (16 deaths) (1,640 recovered)

Kiowa: 688 (13 deaths) (607 recovered)

Latimer: 700 (7 deaths) (622 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,614 (37 deaths) (4,249 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,687 (38 deaths) (2,428 recovered)

Logan: 3,444 (21 deaths) (3,053 recovered)

Love: 1,281 (8 deaths) (1,144 recovered)

Major: 847 (4 deaths) (780 recovered)

Marshall: 1,607 (10 deaths) (1,422 recovered)

Mayes: 3,386 (30 deaths) (2,969 recovered)

McClain: 4,472 (36 deaths) (4.041 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,333 (57 deaths) (3,033 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,697 (26 deaths) (1,489 recovered)

Murray: 1,632 (16 deaths) (1,428 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,111 (66 deaths) (7,213 recovered)

Noble: 1,197 (8 deaths) (1,088 recovered)

Nowata: 952 (12 deaths) (825 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,627 (16 deaths) (1,493 recovered)

Oklahoma: 71,930 (532 deaths) (65,569 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,180 (36 deaths) (2,908 recovered)

Osage: 3,866 (37 deaths) (3,489 recovered)

Other: 123 (99 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,312 (34 deaths) (3,076 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,402 (18 deaths) (1,240 recovered)

Payne: 7,471 (39 deaths) (6,847 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,888 (31 deaths) (3,533 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,161 (36 deaths) (3,682 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 6,891 (48 deaths) (6,347 recovered)

Pushmataha: 862 (8 deaths) (787 recovered)

Roger Mills: 354 (6 deaths) (295 recovered)

Rogers: 8,572 (94 deaths) (7,722 recovered)

Seminole: 2,382 (25 deaths) (2,101 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,370 (23 deaths) (3,011 recovered)

Stephens: 4,059 (43 deaths) (3,633 recovered)

Texas: 3,273 (19 deaths) (3,125 recovered)

Tillman: 671 (13 deaths) (603 recovered)

Tulsa: 60,653 (531 deaths) (54,929 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,481 (65 deaths) (5,692 recovered)

Washington: 3,985 (70 deaths) (3,541 recovered)

Washita: 955 (5 deaths) (884 recovered)

Woods: 1,125 (5 deaths) (1,056 recovered)

Woodward: 2,898 (12 deaths) (2,728 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

