461 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday that there are 461 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Oklahoma to 428,997.

There are currently 12,286 active cases of the virus in Oklahoma, down 92 from Saturday.

553 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 412,177.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

Health officials tell KFOR that since the switch, the death counts will only be updated weekly on Tuesdays.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,130 (25 deaths) (2,954 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,149 (5 deaths) (1,134 recovered)

Atoka: 1,784 (13 deaths) (1,704 recovered)

Beaver: 448 (6 deaths) (422 recovered)

Beckham: 2,799 (37 deaths) (2,668 recovered)

Blaine: 1,005 (8 deaths) (957 recovered)

Bryan: 5,983 (56 deaths) (5,675 recovered)

Caddo: 3,857 (58 deaths) (3,646 recovered)

Canadian: 16,089 (97 deaths) (15,639 recovered)

Carter: 5,762 (60 deaths) (5,519 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,462 (44 deaths) (5,168 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,579 (14 deaths) (1,487 recovered)

Cimarron: 203 (1 death) (197 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,977 (274 deaths) (27,701 recovered)

Coal: 684 (14 deaths) (654 recovered)

Comanche: 12,244 (140 deaths) (11,517 recovered)

Cotton: 658 (13 deaths) (609 recovered)

Craig: 1,898 (11 deaths) (1,830 recovered)

Creek: 6,647 (117 deaths) (6,384 recovered)

Custer: 4,031 (72 deaths) (3,875 recovered)

Delaware: 4,429 (62 deaths) (4,233 recovered)

Dewey: 537 (6 deaths) (513 recovered)

Ellis: 352 (3 deaths) (337 recovered)

Garfield: 7,619 (78 deaths) (7,352 recovered)

Garvin: 3,477 (52 deaths) (3,330 recovered)

Grady: 5,689 (76 deaths) (5,474 recovered)

Grant: 540 (7 deaths) (526 recovered)

Greer: 539 (17 deaths) (505 recovered)

Harmon: 290 (3 deaths) (269 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (395 recovered)

Haskell: 1,229 (11 deaths) (1,164 recovered)

Hughes: 1,171 (17 deaths) (1,098 recovered)

Jackson: 2,957 (44 deaths) (2,784 recovered)

Jefferson: 673 (12 deaths) (646 recovered)

Johnston: 1,335 (20 deaths) (1,262 recovered)

Kay: 5,102 (81 deaths) (4,870 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,997 (24 deaths) (1,934 recovered)

Kiowa: 801 (16 deaths) (743 recovered)

Latimer: 818 (9 deaths) (778 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,425 (44 deaths) (5,246 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,099 (54 deaths) (2,969 recovered)

Logan: 4,019 (28 deaths) (3,846 recovered)

Love: 1,433 (12 deaths) (1,387 recovered)

Major: 941 (12 deaths) (910 recovered)

Marshall: 1,875 (12 deaths) (1,823 recovered)

Mayes: 4,042 (38 deaths) (3,854 recovered)

McClain: 5,064 (50 deaths) (4,840 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,836 (64 deaths) (3,584 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,942 (35 deaths) (1,803 recovered)

Murray: 1,926 (22 deaths) (1,853 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,138 (106 deaths) (8,628 recovered)

Noble: 1,357 (13 deaths) (1,294 recovered)

Nowata: 1,113 (16 deaths) (1,063 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,766 (20 deaths) (1,708 recovered)

Oklahoma: 81,713 (758 deaths) (78,695 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,640 (50 deaths) (3,508 recovered)

Osage: 4,512 (52 deaths) (4,361 recovered)

Other: 5

Ottawa: 3,646 (46 deaths) (3,522 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,731 (33 deaths) (1,643 recovered)

Payne: 8,442 (47 deaths) (8,192 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,476 (39 deaths) (4,288 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,973 (48 deaths) (4,759 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,983 (79 deaths) (7,693 recovered)

Pushmataha: 995 (14 deaths) (937 recovered)

Roger Mills: 384 (7 deaths) (362 recovered)

Rogers: 9,974 (119 deaths) (9,596 recovered)

Seminole: 2,774 (39 deaths) (2,629 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,984 (31 deaths) (3,825 recovered)

Stephens: 4,704 (68 deaths) (4,532 recovered)

Texas: 3,459 (24 deaths) (3,369 recovered)

Tillman: 756 (14 deaths) (715 recovered)

Tulsa: 71,541 (723 deaths) (69,456 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,752 (83 deaths) (7,482 recovered)

Washington: 4,881 (89 deaths) (4,660 recovered)

Washita: 1,057 (9 deaths) (1,020 recovered)

Woods: 1,189 (11 deaths) (1,161 recovered)

Woodward: 3,098 (18 deaths) (3,011 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.