706 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, 49 more virus-related deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday that there are 706 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

That brings the total number of cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began to 424,508.

49 more people in Oklahoma have died from the virus, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 4,428.

There are currently 12,768 active cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, down 161 from Saturday.

818 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus. In total, 407,312 people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,096 (24 deaths) (2,927 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,148 (5 deaths) (1,133 recovered)

Atoka: 1,764 (12 deaths) (1,698 recovered)

Beaver: 440 (6 deaths) (415 recovered)

Beckham: 2,708 (37 deaths) (2,581 recovered)

Blaine: 994 (8 deaths) (952 recovered)

Bryan: 5,907 (55 deaths) (5,569 recovered)

Caddo: 3,804 (56 deaths) (3,605 recovered)

Canadian: 15,843 (95 deaths) (15,365 recovered)

Carter: 5,718 (59 deaths) (5,442 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,416 (42 deaths) (5,133 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,551 (14 deaths) (1,466 recovered)

Cimarron: 176 (1 death) (170 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,695 (268 deaths) (27,413 recovered)

Coal: 683 (14 deaths) (650 recovered)

Comanche: 11,995 (131 deaths) (11,264 recovered)

Cotton: 651 (13 deaths) (600 recovered)

Craig: 1,892 (11 deaths) (1,824 recovered)

Creek: 6,530 (115 deaths) (6,259 recovered)

Custer: 4,000 (70 deaths) (3,840 recovered)

Delaware: 4,370 (62 deaths) (4,182 recovered)

Dewey: 534 (6 deaths) (508 recovered)

Ellis: 350 (3 deaths) (335 recovered)

Garfield: 7,586 (78 deaths) (7,290 recovered)

Garvin: 3,466 (51 deaths) (3,301 recovered)

Grady: 5,647 (73 deaths) (5,429 recovered)

Grant: 535 (7 deaths) (520 recovered)

Greer: 531 (17 deaths) (502 recovered)

Harmon: 289 (3 deaths) (268 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (392 recovered)

Haskell: 1,213 (9 deaths) (1,149 recovered)

Hughes: 1,159 (17 deaths) (1,082 recovered)

Jackson: 2,915 (44 deaths) (2,749 recovered)

Jefferson: 672 (11 deaths) (645 recovered)

Johnston: 1,329 (18 deaths) (1,255 recovered)

Kay: 5,080 (79 deaths) (4,850 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,987 (24 deaths) (1,907 recovered)

Kiowa: 789 (15 deaths) (738 recovered)

Latimer: 801 (9 deaths) (766 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,325 (43 deaths) (5,140 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,034 (54 deaths) (2,896 recovered)

Logan: 3,973 (28 deaths) (3,814 recovered)

Love: 1,425 (11 deaths) (1,374 recovered)

Major: 938 (10 deaths) (911 recovered)

Marshall: 1,862 (12 deaths) (1,805 recovered)

Mayes: 4,004 (38 deaths) (3,812 recovered)

McClain: 5,028 (48 deaths) (4,805 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,794 (64 deaths) (3,546 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,924 (34 deaths) (1,787 recovered)

Murray: 1,917 (22 deaths) (1,840 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,090 (101 deaths) (8,579 recovered)

Noble: 1,347 (12 deaths) (1,283 recovered)

Nowata: 1,098 (16 deaths) (1,048 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,742 (20 deaths) (1,683 recovered)

Oklahoma: 80,795 (747 deaths) (77,705 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,623 (46 deaths) (3,495 recovered)

Osage: 4,485 (49 deaths) (4,315 recovered)

Other: 1

Ottawa: 3,622 (45 deaths) (3,493 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,701 (32 deaths) (1,619 recovered)

Payne: 8,357 (47 deaths) (8,114 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,414 (35 deaths) (4,258 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,930 (47 deaths) (4,692 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,878 (78 deaths) (7,590 recovered)

Pushmataha: 983 (13 deaths) (921 recovered)

Roger Mills: 382 (7 deaths) (358 recovered)

Rogers: 9,887 (118 deaths) (9,514 recovered)

Seminole: 2,751 (37 deaths) (2,611 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,914 (30 deaths) (3,757 recovered)

Stephens: 4,674 (67 deaths) (4,497 recovered)

Texas: 3,448 (24 deaths) (3,351 recovered)

Tillman: 749 (14 deaths) (708 recovered)

Tulsa: 70,949 (704 deaths) (68,731 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,698 (83 deaths) (7,398 recovered)

Washington: 4,770 (89 deaths) (4,528 recovered)

Washita: 1,054 (9 deaths) (1,013 recovered)

Woods: 1,185 (11 deaths) (1,153 recovered)

Woodward: 3,085 (17 deaths) (2,994 recovered)

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.