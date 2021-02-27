779 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 59 more deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday that there are 779 new cases in COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

In addition, 59 more people in Oklahoma have died from the virus.

The total number of cases in Oklahoma since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 423,802.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 4,379.

The number of active cases in the state is 12,929, down 407 from Friday.

1,127 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus. In total, 406,494 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

