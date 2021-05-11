85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Oklahoma

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 450,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 85 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,337 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there are 161 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.23 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report