978 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are more than 950 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH is reporting 978 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID cases since the pandemic started March last year to 428,536. That’s a .2 percent increase, according to OSDH.

The Department of Health does not update the number of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma hospitals on weekends, but reported on Friday that 396 people were in state hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

OSDH is reporting 12,378 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, a 1.1 percent increase.

The Department of Health is also reporting 411,624 people have recovered from COVID-19 since last March.

The state reports that, so far, 638,966 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 368,851 have completed both doses.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

COVID-19 death discrepancy: OSDH adds CDC numbers to daily report

Health officials tell KFOR that since the switch, the death counts will only be updated weekly on Tuesdays.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has always tracked COVID-19 deaths in multiple ways. We have reported the CDC death numbers, which are based purely on death certificates, and our own methodology, which counts deaths after an epidemiological investigation in Acute Disease Service (ADS). Both systems are correct, but each comes with its pros and cons for evaluating deaths related to COVID-19. As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation. This has resulted in an increasing difference between the OSDH death count and the one reported by CDC. Both the CDC and ADS numbers will continue to be available to Oklahomans, but the CDC number will become our primary reported number. We will also continue our case investigation process through ADS and state epidemiologists. However, we feel this reporting change will align better with CDC’s numbers and will provide the most up-to-date and transparent information for Oklahomans. Addressing a global crisis in our home state requires flexibility to change course when conditions on the ground mandate a new approach. This is one of those times. Transparency and access to data is the priority here, and we feel this change is best to keep our state accountable to all Oklahomans during the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Every single death in Oklahoma is a tragedy, and every single life has been and will be counted and remembered as we endure this pandemic.” State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,194, compared to the 4,534 reported by the health department.

Oklahoma COVID-19 Deaths listed in the first column. Credit: CDC.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

This is a developing story. More information will soon be provided.