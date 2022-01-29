OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three military medical teams are headed to two Oklahoma City hospitals as the COVID-19 Omicron surge continues to overwhelm health care providers in the Sooner State.

“I would be jumping for joy going, ‘When do I get a break? When’s my turn for some down time?’” said Dr. Mary Clarke, President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

“You should be breathing a sigh of relief,” said Lawanna Halstead, the Vice President of Quality for the Oklahoma Hospital Association.

Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said a medium size military medical team from the U.S. Army is headed for OU Health. Two smaller teams from the Air Force are set to help out INTEGRIS.

“The two together will equal 40 people that would be coming to help,” said Halstead.

“Hospitals are implementing protocols internally to shift personnel to support COVID-19 operations. They have expanded their staff to patient ratios to the fullest extent that can safely be done, some are halting or rescheduling elective and non-essential procedures, and steps are being taken to move and/or discharge less severely ill patients as quickly as possible. The OSDH has helped facilitate hospital’s request for HHS resources, including special medical augmentation teams. HHS has confirmed that three medical teams have been approved to provide support to two metro healthcare systems. One medium sized Army medical team will work with OU Medical Center and the two smaller sized Airforce medical teams will work with Integris. All three teams should be in the state by early February. The exact details on dates and medical personnel on each team have not been confirmed. These DoD teams will work directly with facilities, the OSDH will have no oversight or involvement.” ERICA RANKIN-RILEY, OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Soldiers en route.

The new information comes on the day Oklahoma state shattered the all-time record for hospitalizations, with more Oklahomans requiring emergency care now than any other point during the pandemic. The Oklahoma State Department of Health showed 2,243 Oklahomans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Halstead also told News 4 sending teams to the two big health systems could hopefully help smaller hospitals around the state.

“We do struggle bringing people in from outlying areas that need a higher level of care, just because we don’t have enough beds or staff,” she said. “And so maybe with this additional help, we could bring in a few more people and relieve some of the outlying areas.”

“We really are down a lot of caregivers, so anything will be helpful,” said Halstead.

Dr. Clarke agreed. The OSMA President said people are leaving the profession because the toll of the pandemic is just too much.

“These people have patients that are dying every day, and it is hard to get up the next morning and go in and do it all over again, knowing that someone is going to die,” said the doctor.

Dr. Clarke said the support won’t help bring the number of hospitalizations down, and having to bring in these military medical teams should be a wake up call for Oklahomans to do what they can to fight COVID-19.

“We’re going to continue to climb, but we have to get some support for the staff,” said Dr. Clarke. “When those groups are gone, we’re back to our own self-sufficiency.”

“If we don’t learn from our mistakes, we’re going to continue to repeat the same things and we’re going to continue to be at the bottom,” said the OSMA President.