OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Caring Van is preparing kids for the upcoming school year with free back-to-school immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines are offered to adolescents six weeks through 18 years old who are uninsured, eligible for Medicaid or Native American.

the Oklahoma Caring Van will visit the Latino Development Agency, 420 S.W. 10th St., Thursday, and the Little Flower Church Friday, 1125 S. Walker Ave. Both are in Oklahoma City.

Immunizations are on a first come, first serve basis.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.