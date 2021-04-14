CDC: COVID-19 death toll in Oklahoma climbs by 25

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s provisional death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed by 25 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 444,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 406 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,093 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there are 213 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.