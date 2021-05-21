CDC: Death toll of COVID-19 in Oklahoma reaches 8,414

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations related to the virus has climbed slightly in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 185 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,205 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,414 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there are 135 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.59 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.28 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.