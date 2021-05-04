CDC: Oklahoma COVID-19 deaths pass 8,300 mark

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials with the CDC say deaths connected to COVID-19 have surpassed 8,300 in the Sooner State.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 449,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 169 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,301 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there are 198 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.21 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 985,000 have completed the series.

