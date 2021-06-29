CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 8,600

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials stress that Oklahomans should still be cautious if they haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine as the virus continues to spread in the state.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 457,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 85 cases since Monday, June 28.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,642 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,600 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 118 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.74 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.47 million have completed the series.

