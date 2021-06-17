CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,555

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting four additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 455,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 209 cases since Wednesday, June 16.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,285 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,555 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 142 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.72 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.43 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.