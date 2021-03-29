CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 7,835

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 case count has climbed by just 194 on Monday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 437,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 194 cases.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,835 on Monday

Officials say there are 230 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say that almost 1.7 million Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials announced that they were changing the way they provide COVID-19 data to the public. As a result, many of the categories will not be available on a daily basis.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

