CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 8,436

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials reported 89 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 452,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 89 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,210 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,436 deaths as of Tuesday

Officials say there were 110 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.59 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.28 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.