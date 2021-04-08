CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths pass 8,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s death toll connected to COVID-19 has surpassed 8,000.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 442,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 483 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,023 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there are 212 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

