CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 8,200

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say deaths connected to COVID-19 have climbed past 8,200 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 446,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 304 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,206 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there are 211 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.19 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 914,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report