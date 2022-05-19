OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over 16,000 Oklahomans have died from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,043,536 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 2,038 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 2,621 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,050 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 54 deaths.

Officials say there were 79 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.82 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.27 million have completed the series.