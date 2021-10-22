CDC records 30 new deaths of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,049 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and 30 new COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 638,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,049 cases since Thursday, Oct. 21.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,339 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,098 deaths as of Friday. Officials say that’s 30 additional deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 627 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 20 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.29 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.94 million have completed the series.