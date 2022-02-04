OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an additional 51 deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 992,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 4,742 cases since Thursday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 67,444 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,532 deaths as of

Friday. That’s 51 additional deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,976 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 82 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.